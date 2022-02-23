Hong Kong will test 7.5 million population for Covid in March as cases soar

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia08:44
Renters face sharp rent increases in U.S. metro areas06:38
Biden administration trying to reverse racist effect of infrastructure projects05:32
Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/2202:12
Jury hears closing arguments in trial of ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing 01:35
Philadelphia authorities arrest alleged carjacking ringleader as auto thefts surge in U.S.03:00
Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy03:28
Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial03:32
Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms03:09
Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov01:52
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday01:52
Dr. Paul Farmer, renowed physicist and humanitarian dies at age 6200:12
Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'02:09
Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'02:57
Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad02:50
White House now calling Russian movements in Ukraine an 'invasion'02:12
Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crime charges03:10
Closing arguments begin in federal trial of ex-officers charged in Floyd killing03:20
Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortions up to 24 weeks of gestation00:27
Longest-running animated kids series 'Arthur' ends after 25 seasons00:32
Hong Kong will test 7.5 million population for Covid in March as cases soar00:36
Hong Kong has made it mandatory for all of its 7.5 million citizens to get tested for Covid as the city battles surging infections that have overwhelmed hospitals and testing centers. Feb. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia08:44
Renters face sharp rent increases in U.S. metro areas06:38
Biden administration trying to reverse racist effect of infrastructure projects05:32
Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/2202:12
Jury hears closing arguments in trial of ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing 01:35
Philadelphia authorities arrest alleged carjacking ringleader as auto thefts surge in U.S.03:00