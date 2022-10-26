IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

NBC News’ Allie Raffa breaks down the key takeaways from Hope Hicks’ interview with the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot just days after the committee subpoenaed the former president himself. Oct. 26, 2022

    Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

