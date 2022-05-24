Hospital security guard helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day

Expert says monkeypox likely started to spread at two raves in Europe02:52
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week03:37
Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border04:06
- Now Playing
Hospital security guard helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day02:16
- UP NEXT
Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill02:48
Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper01:57
Smuggled footage by captured Ukrainian medic shows realities of war03:14
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment02:12
Florida police announce charges for biker and deputy after taser likely set man on fire02:54
Johnny Depp's past in question on day 19 of $50 million defamation trial03:33
NYC health officials investigating potential monkeypox case in U.S.03:05
'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released early from prison00:23
Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial03:25
Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral01:29
Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 4202:55
Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine03:12
Teen killed after 10-foot deep sand hole collapses at New Jersey beach03:00
Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting02:18
Biden announces plans to lift some Trump-era restrictions on Cuba03:18
Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial03:44
Expert says monkeypox likely started to spread at two raves in Europe02:52
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week03:37
Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border04:06
- Now Playing
Hospital security guard helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day02:16
- UP NEXT
Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill02:48
Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper01:57
Play All