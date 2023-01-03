IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy appears to fail first vote to be elected House speaker

    03:42

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy facing challenges securing votes to become speaker of the House

    03:36

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy bid for House Speaker in jeopardy

    01:37

  • Officials ask House Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

    00:28

  • Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending package into law

    00:29

  • George Santos admits to ‘embellishing’ his resume

    01:48

  • Supreme Court allowing Title 42 to remain in effect

    02:22

  • Growing humanitarian crisis at the border amid battle over Title 42

    03:12

  • Breaking down the Jan. 6 committee’s final report into the Capitol riot

    05:14

  • Jan. 6 committee to release full report into Capitol riot after delay

    04:16

  • Zelenskyy caps off US trip with emotional address to Congress

    04:14

  • Watch Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

    24:59

  • Zelenskyy meets with Biden in historic trip to D.C.

    03:39

  • Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

    00:53

  • Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'

    03:02

  • Ukrainians wish for ‘victory’ this Christmas, says Zelenskyy

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'

    01:08

  • 'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress

    01:38

  • ‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

    02:28

  • ‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans

    01:16

NBC News NOW

House adjourns without electing Speaker after McCarthy's third vote fails

10:52

Congressman Kevin McCarthy has lost a third vote to become House Speaker which hasn't been seen in a hundred years. The House has now adjourned without a speaker and will continue the voting process the following day. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has the latest. Jan. 3, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy appears to fail first vote to be elected House speaker

    03:42

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy facing challenges securing votes to become speaker of the House

    03:36

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy bid for House Speaker in jeopardy

    01:37

  • Officials ask House Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

    00:28

  • Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending package into law

    00:29

  • George Santos admits to ‘embellishing’ his resume

    01:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All