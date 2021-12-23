House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The January 6th committee has called on congressman Jim Jordan, an ally of former President Trump, to provide information on the Capitol riot. NBC News’ Garrett Haake breaks down why the House committee are asking Jordan for information and whether the Republican congressman is likely to comply. Dec. 23, 2021
New documentary examines the 90s Beanie Baby craze over 20 years later
