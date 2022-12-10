IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House committee claims oil companies could 'doom' climate

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Mauna Loa, world's largest volcano, erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

    00:20

  • Greta Thunberg joins hundreds of climate activists for march in Stockholm

    01:06

  • India's capital grapples with recurring disruptive smog with no remedy in sight

    00:55

  • Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP27

    00:55

  • Climate change activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit at Berlin museum

    01:01

  • Watch: Climate activists throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting

    01:05

  • Drought-starved Mississippi River hits level not seen since 2004

    01:43

  • Seattle air quality ranked world's worst as wildfires burn nearby

    01:42

  • Watch: Climate activists cover Van Gogh’s priceless sunflowers in soup

    01:22

  • How Florida's mangroves help fight climate change, extreme weather

    04:07

  • As energy costs soar, are solar panels the right fit for your family?

    03:35

  • Paradise Lost: Paradise Lost: The Weight of Gold

    27:26

  • Heat threats may start being categorized similar to hurricanes

    01:42

  • Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru

    07:56

  • How the adorable Atlantic puffin came back from near extinction (Part 1)

    02:46

  • How the adorable Atlantic puffin came back from near extinction (Part 2)

    02:41

  • Engineers use nature and technology to storm proof air force bases

    04:14

  • Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates

    06:45

  • Amazon rainforest severely impacted by gold mining

    04:30

NBC News NOW

House committee claims oil companies could 'doom' climate

03:07

In a new report from a House oversight committee, some Democrats in Congress are now accusing big oil companies of action that “could doom global efforts” when it comes to climate change. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson sat down with Representative Ro Khanna, who is on that committee, to discuss what he calls big oil’s “climate misinformation crisis.”Dec. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    House committee claims oil companies could 'doom' climate

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Mauna Loa, world's largest volcano, erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

    00:20

  • Greta Thunberg joins hundreds of climate activists for march in Stockholm

    01:06

  • India's capital grapples with recurring disruptive smog with no remedy in sight

    00:55

  • Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP27

    00:55

  • Climate change activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit at Berlin museum

    01:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All