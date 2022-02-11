House Democrats introduce resolution allowing congressional staff to unionize
Congressional staff workers are one step closer to forming a union after House Democrats introduced a resolution that would allow them to do so. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down why congressional staffers want to unionize and how lawmakers are reacting. Feb. 11, 2022
