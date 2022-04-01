House expected to pass bill on marijuana legalization
00:48
According to new CDC data, teens across the United States are experiencing varying levels of physical and emotional abuse as a result of the pandemic. NBC News Erika Edwards reports on the survey's results.April 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes
03:14
Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help
03:55
Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel
03:58
American travels to Ukraine to help animals displaced by the war
02:13
Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana