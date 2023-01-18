IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden ignores reporters’ questions over handling of classified documents

    02:22

  • Biden welcomes Golden State Warriors to celebrate 2022 NBA championship

    01:29

  • Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents

    06:53

  • Biden silent about special counsel investigation as more classified documents discovered

    02:09

  • Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home

    06:29

  • ‘Top Secret’ document among those discovered in Biden’s former office

    02:21

  • Republicans ramp up pressure on Rep. George Santos to resign

    05:23

  • Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden

    06:30

  • Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents

    03:59

  • Nebraska governor appoints former Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse

    01:33

  • Biden: 'I take classified documents and classified materials seriously'

    01:11

  • Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP

    03:06

  • Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found

    04:19

  • Biden aides find second batch of classified documents

    02:27

  • GOP members call for George Santos to resign

    01:31

  • 'A campaign of deceit': Nassau County GOP calls on Rep. Santos to resign

    01:11

  • Two House Democrats ask Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

    03:44

  • Biden meets with presidents of Mexico, Canada amid growing border crisis

    01:41

  • Biden facing questions over handling of classified documents found in office

    02:07

  • Democrats deliver ethics complaint to Rep. Santos' office

    01:19

NBC News NOW

House GOP announces new committee assignments

02:59

House Republicans revealed key committee assignments including those who will investigate the Biden administration. NBC’s Ryan Nobles lays out the newest additions to the Judiciary committee as well as where controversial Rep. George Santos was placed by the GOP. Jan. 18, 2023

