House GOP moves forward with articles of impeachment against Mayorkas

- UP NEXT
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment02:08
Democrats denounce impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas01:57
Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools01:56
'A big part of that is Trump' Rep. Himes on why Congress has not passed a border deal06:24
Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport02:48
Supreme Court allows Biden administration to remove border razor wire00:56
Dispute over federal access to Texas border deepens02:23
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings00:33
Biden administration sends cease-and-desist letter to Texas over border access03:10
Migrants shelter in New York City high school during winter storm02:33
House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas02:30
New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm02:43
Speaker Johnson: Situation at the southern border is 'unmitigated disaster'02:04
White House asks Supreme Court to allow razor wire at Texas border to be cut03:15
Republican delegation to visit Southern border amid migrant influx02:39
Cities scramble to house migrants as border reaches record-high crossing03:09
Thousands of migrants face dangerous conditions to cross border02:49
Government struggling to keep up as record number of migrants cross border03:42
Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions04:05
ACLU of Texas suing state for law allowing arrest of migrants who illegally cross border02:55
- UP NEXT
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment02:08
Democrats denounce impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas01:57
Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools01:56
'A big part of that is Trump' Rep. Himes on why Congress has not passed a border deal06:24
Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport02:48
Supreme Court allows Biden administration to remove border razor wire00:56
Play All