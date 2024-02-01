IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House GOP moves forward with articles of impeachment against Mayorkas

04:21

House Republicans have moved forward with the articles of impeachment against Alejandro Mayorkas after accusing the Department of Homeland Security secretary of "willfully ignoring" immigration law which they say has led to millions of migrants crossing the southern border. Feb. 1, 2024

