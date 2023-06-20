IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Navy captain on Titanic submersible rescue: 'The odds are pretty low'

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    House GOP presents bill to block public access to service members’ military records

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    Influencer Andrew Tate indicted on rape and human trafficking charges in Romania

    00:34

  • Breaking down the history behind Juneteenth

    04:47

  • Black rodeo honors Black cowboys from the Old West

    01:58

  • Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive

    03:32

  • Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing

    03:52

  • Blinken traveling to Beijing following spy balloon incident

    02:26

  • Texas tornado leaves 3 dead and dozens injured

    01:32

  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files paperwork to run for president in 2024

    02:04

  • At least 6 killed in Russian strikes on Odesa and Donetsk regions

    02:39

  • Why it will be a challenge to keep Trump’s federal document trial a speedy one

    03:21

  • McConnell on Trump’s document charges: ‘Simply going to stay out of it’

    03:24

  • What to expect from Trump’s arraignment in federal court

    02:49

  • California 19-year-old completes Ph.D.

    03:47

  • May CPI report indicates inflation continues to slow

    04:35

  • Fungal meningitis linked to clinics in Mexico causes four American deaths

    02:38

  • George Soros handing philanthropic empire to his son Alex

    00:39

  • Djokovic nabs 23rd Grand Slam title and record for most major singles trophies

    04:09

  • Scientist who lived underwater for 100 days recounts how his body changed

    03:15

NBC News NOW

House GOP presents bill to block public access to service members’ military records

04:06

House Republicans are pushing a bill to block public access to service members’ military records after the Pentagon mistakenly released the private information of several lawmakers. NBC News’ Courtney Kube reports on how employers and news outlets utilize these records and the potential increase of “stolen valor.”June 20, 2023

  • Former Navy captain on Titanic submersible rescue: 'The odds are pretty low'

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    House GOP presents bill to block public access to service members’ military records

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    Influencer Andrew Tate indicted on rape and human trafficking charges in Romania

    00:34

  • Breaking down the history behind Juneteenth

    04:47

  • Black rodeo honors Black cowboys from the Old West

    01:58

  • Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive

    03:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All