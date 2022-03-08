IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian women take up arms to defend country amid Russian invasion

    04:21

  • U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    House Intelligence Committee to hold annual hearing on worldwide threats

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine

    02:38

  • Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care

    14:11

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner still detained in Russia as war escalates

    02:36

  • Russia reportedly using weapons in Ukraine that may violate international law

    02:31

  • At least 700 Indian students are stuck in eastern Ukraine 

    02:53

  • Ukrainian Parliament member on Russian invasion: 'It’s a real hell'

    02:22

  • Americans collect and ship supplies overseas for Ukrainian refugees

    01:49

  • Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food

    00:54

  • Nearly 100% of Russian forces now inside Ukraine, says senior U.S. defense official

    03:17

  • Ukraine slams proposed humanitarian corridors as Russia pounds Ukrainian cities

    02:24

  • Satellite images show renewed activity at shuttered North Korea missile site

    01:53

  • Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case

    02:34

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis says 'Don't Say Gay' bill was 'misrepresented' in the media

    00:19

  • Secy. Blinken says talks of banning Russian oil 'very actively' discussed within administration

    01:37

  • Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial

    02:00

  • Secy. Blinken says U.S. has credible evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine

    03:52

  • Conflict in Ukraine pushes oil prices over $130 per barrel

    01:41

NBC News NOW

House Intelligence Committee to hold annual hearing on worldwide threats

03:35

As the U.S. economy feels the impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the House Intelligence Committee is set to hold its annual hearing on the worldwide threats the U.S. is facing. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down what the committee hopes to accomplish with this hearing.March 8, 2022

  • Ukrainian women take up arms to defend country amid Russian invasion

    04:21

  • U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    House Intelligence Committee to hold annual hearing on worldwide threats

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine

    02:38

  • Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care

    14:11

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner still detained in Russia as war escalates

    02:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All