House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Giuliani, other Trump aides
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas Tuesday to Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn and accused them of promoting lies about the 2020 election. Jan. 18, 2022
