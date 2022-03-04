January 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
The January 6 congressional committee issues a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for information regarding last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, making her the first associate close to the Trump family to be subpoenaed by the committee. March 4, 2022
