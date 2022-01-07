IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    House lawmakers on Jan. 6 attack: 'It was an effort to breakdown our institution'

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after remarks from jurors

    02:07

  • Investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter before fatal Philly fire

    02:07

  • Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot arrested for fatal DUI crash

    01:40

  • Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

    01:24

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43

  • Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48

  • From 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murder

    01:26

  • Los Angeles firefighter died after responding to house blaze

    00:34

  • Retired police officer describes loss felt in wake of suicide of two Florida deputies: 'It's devastating!'

    02:13

  • Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years

    01:28

  • ‘She was just in her prime’: Father grieves daughter killed on the job

    02:26

  • Civil rights icon Homer Plessy posthumously pardoned by Louisiana governor

    01:58

  • Uber passenger stuck in Virginia I-95 snow shutdown hit with $700 bill

    02:09

  • Father of Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire girl missing since 2019, arrested

    01:42

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • Candlelit vigil held for Philadelphia house fire victims

    00:42

  • California sheriff’s office recruit dies in freeway shooting

    02:10

NBC News NOW

House lawmakers on Jan. 6 attack: 'It was an effort to breakdown our institution'

02:17

Some House lawmakers shared their personal experiences and stories from one year ago when they took cover in the House gallery from rioters during the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    House lawmakers on Jan. 6 attack: 'It was an effort to breakdown our institution'

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after remarks from jurors

    02:07

  • Investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter before fatal Philly fire

    02:07

  • Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot arrested for fatal DUI crash

    01:40

  • Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All