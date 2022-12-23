IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

House passes $1.7 trillion spending package, awaits Biden's signature

02:03

Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. The bill which funds the government through September will now be sent to President Biden to sign. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest from Capitol Hill. Dec. 23, 2022

