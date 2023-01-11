IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

House passes anti-abortion bill targeting late-term abortions

03:27

House Republicans along with one House Democrat passed an anti-abortion measure called the Born-Alive bill that regulates where healthcare providers would be mandated to give life-saving care to infants who were born alive after an attempted abortion. NBC’s Ali Vitali has the latest. Jan. 11, 2023

