BREAKING: House passes sweeping climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden’s desk

NBC News NOW

House passes Inflation Reduction Act, sends to Biden's desk

04:32

The House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk to be signed. The legislation has funding to fight climate change, cuts costs of prescription drugs, and raises taxes on some large corporations. NBC News’ Allie Raffa reports. Aug. 12, 2022

