House passes short-term government spending bill
Feb. 29, 202401:37
    House passes short-term government spending bill

House passes short-term government spending bill

The House of Representatives has passed a short-term government spending bill that would avert a potential government shutdown. NBC News' Sahil Kapur has details on the bill and the next steps as it heads to the Senate.Feb. 29, 2024

