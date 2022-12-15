IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Declassified House report highlights U.S. intelligence response to Covid pandemic

03:38

A newly declassified House report is shedding light on how much U.S. intelligence agents knew about Covid-19 before it reached the U.S., saying they failed to quickly gather information on the outbreak from China. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian breaks down why U.S. spies struggled to gain information about the virus and how it impacted lawmakers’ policies during the height of the pandemic. Dec. 15, 2022

