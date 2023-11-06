House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill

Maui wildfires lead to mental health crisis in Lahaina03:05
Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City04:11
- Now Playing
House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill03:07
- UP NEXT
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra welcomes first Black music director04:15
Palestinian American aid worker speaks about living through airstrikes in Gaza07:18
U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in October04:11
Israeli military appears to close to entering Gaza City02:14
What Blinken hopes to accomplish during third visit to Israel during war03:50
Limited evacuations out of Gaza continue through the Rafah crossing05:24
Senate passes funding bills aiming to prevent shutdown before deadline02:34
Closing arguments begin in Sam Bankman-Fried criminal fraud trial02:29
Rafah border crossing opens to allow for limited evacuations06:01
CVS and Walgreens pharmacists launch series of walkouts03:06
U.S. military bases in Syria and Iraq attacked 23 times in two weeks03:02
Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in his criminal fraud trial03:08
U.N. officials say ‘basic services are crumbling’ amid Israeli fighting in Gaza08:32
What to expect from the Breonna Taylor civil rights trial03:45
Maine issued statewide alert for Lewiston gunman weeks before mass shooting04:03
Israeli ground offensive advances as bombs strike near hospital04:04
How 'The Nice Crowd' showcases Black culture and artists with new comedy festival03:44
Maui wildfires lead to mental health crisis in Lahaina03:05
Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City04:11
- Now Playing
House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill03:07
- UP NEXT
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra welcomes first Black music director04:15
Palestinian American aid worker speaks about living through airstrikes in Gaza07:18
U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in October04:11
Play All