IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House Republicans to vote on plan to raise debt ceiling

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Voters have mixed reactions to Biden’s re-election campaign

    04:33

  • Why social media is calling Hollywood’s leading men ‘babygirl’

    02:39

  • Jury selection begins in E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Trump

    05:39

  • Biden urges voters to ‘finish this job’ in 2024 re-election announcement

    04:33

  • What’s next for mifepristone following Supreme Court ruling?

    05:13

  • Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

    02:35

  • Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter released from prison

    04:00

  • Voters unenthusiastic about possible Biden vs. Trump 2024 race

    03:15

  • Biden expected to announce 2024 re-election campaign

    03:58

  • TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing

    02:51

  • House Republicans pass bill banning transgender girls from female athletics

    04:21

  • Sudanese paramilitary group agrees to 72-hour ceasefire

    03:49

  • Sen. Durbin invites Justice Roberts to testify in Supreme Court ethics hearing

    03:39

  • Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set

    04:02

  • Biden expected to announce re-election campaign next week

    03:41

  • Lawmakers to address cannabis reform on 4/20

    04:13

  • Biden to address administration’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis

    02:35

  • Dozens killed in stampede at Ramadan charity event in Yemen

    02:25

  • Lawmakers express frustration over leaked classified documents

    04:19

NBC News NOW

House Republicans to vote on plan to raise debt ceiling

03:06

House Republicans are set to hold a key vote on the debt ceiling that could have wide-ranging implications for the national and global economy. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin explains what to expect from the vote on the House floor and what President Biden is saying about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan. April 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    House Republicans to vote on plan to raise debt ceiling

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Voters have mixed reactions to Biden’s re-election campaign

    04:33

  • Why social media is calling Hollywood’s leading men ‘babygirl’

    02:39

  • Jury selection begins in E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Trump

    05:39

  • Biden urges voters to ‘finish this job’ in 2024 re-election announcement

    04:33

  • What’s next for mifepristone following Supreme Court ruling?

    05:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All