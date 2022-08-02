IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 400 migrant families reunited after being separated while crossing illegally into the U.S.

    01:37

  • Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate primary with multiple candidates named Eric

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Biden continues to test positive in 'rebound' Covid case, remains in isolation

    01:39

  • Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip

    01:59

  • Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights

    06:01

  • Kentucky floods death toll rises to at least 30 with hundreds unaccounted for, governor says

    02:30

  • At least 16 dead as death toll continues to rise in Kentucky floods

    03:44

  • Flash flooding and torrential rain devastate southeastern Kentucky

    00:48

  • GDP falls for second straight quarter as economy shrinks amid recession fears

    05:04

  • An inside look at new Netflix docuseries ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’

    06:41

  • Former Minneapolis police officers being sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    02:53

  • Brittney Griner testifies in Russia drug trial, maintains she did not intend to break law

    06:14

  • House Oversight Committee holds hearing with gun manufacturers

    02:16

  • Pence encourages Republicans to 'focus on the future,' not past elections

    01:47

  • Congress moves to address drug pricing, same-sex marriage and more before summer recess

    03:23

  • Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

    04:02

  • How genetics, other factors can prevent Covid infections

    02:59

  • White House doctor says Biden's Covid symptoms have 'almost completely resolved'

    02:54

  • Parents retain lawyer after video appears to show Sesame Place characters ignoring kids of color

    03:50

NBC News NOW

House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China

03:34

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan despite China threatening “serious consequences” if her visit went ahead. NBC News Maura Barrett reports. Aug. 2, 2022

  • 400 migrant families reunited after being separated while crossing illegally into the U.S.

    01:37

  • Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate primary with multiple candidates named Eric

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Biden continues to test positive in 'rebound' Covid case, remains in isolation

    01:39

  • Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip

    01:59

  • Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights

    06:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All