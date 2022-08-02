House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China

400 migrant families reunited after being separated while crossing illegally into the U.S.01:37
Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate primary with multiple candidates named Eric02:19
- Now Playing
House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China03:34
- UP NEXT
Biden continues to test positive in 'rebound' Covid case, remains in isolation01:39
Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip01:59
Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights06:01
Kentucky floods death toll rises to at least 30 with hundreds unaccounted for, governor says02:30
At least 16 dead as death toll continues to rise in Kentucky floods03:44
Flash flooding and torrential rain devastate southeastern Kentucky00:48
GDP falls for second straight quarter as economy shrinks amid recession fears05:04
An inside look at new Netflix docuseries ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’06:41
Former Minneapolis police officers being sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights02:53
Brittney Griner testifies in Russia drug trial, maintains she did not intend to break law06:14
House Oversight Committee holds hearing with gun manufacturers02:16
Pence encourages Republicans to 'focus on the future,' not past elections01:47
Congress moves to address drug pricing, same-sex marriage and more before summer recess03:23
Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws04:02
How genetics, other factors can prevent Covid infections02:59
White House doctor says Biden's Covid symptoms have 'almost completely resolved'02:54
Parents retain lawyer after video appears to show Sesame Place characters ignoring kids of color03:50
400 migrant families reunited after being separated while crossing illegally into the U.S.01:37
Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate primary with multiple candidates named Eric02:19
- Now Playing
House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China03:34
- UP NEXT
Biden continues to test positive in 'rebound' Covid case, remains in isolation01:39
Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip01:59
Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights06:01
Play All