IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Houston police chief retires amid investigations into department
May 11, 202402:47
  • Now Playing

    Houston police chief retires amid investigations into department

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Gay couple files lawsuit against New York City for IVF benefits

    03:53

  • Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools

    01:47

  • Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather

    01:29

  • Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial

    02:22

  • Severe solar storm will bring beauty in the sky and potential disruptions

    01:27

  • Solar storm may bring northern lights to U.S. but also disrupt communications

    05:46

  • Woman found living inside Michigan grocery store's sign

    02:11

  • Illinois man charged with hate crime after shooting neighbor

    01:39

  • Virginia school board approves a proposal to restore names of Confederate leaders

    02:07

  • 3 children killed in apparent murder-suicide in Georgia

    01:28

  • New fallout after Biden threatens to withhold some weapons from Israel

    01:27

  • Police body cam video released in fatal police shooting of Florida man

    01:55

  • At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather

    01:52

  • Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

    03:59

  • Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks

    02:43

  • Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

    01:59

  • Father sentenced 56 years to life in killing of daughter Harmony Montgomery

    01:41

  • Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win

    02:16

  • Family of Air Force airman fatally shot by Florida deputy calls for 'truth and transparency'

    03:21

NBC News NOW

Houston police chief retires amid investigations into department

02:47

Houston’s police chief Troy Finner abruptly retired amid an investigation into hundreds of thousands of cases that were supposed to be investigated, but weren't. Some of those cases included allegations of sexual assault.May 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Houston police chief retires amid investigations into department

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Gay couple files lawsuit against New York City for IVF benefits

    03:53

  • Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools

    01:47

  • Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather

    01:29

  • Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial

    02:22

  • Severe solar storm will bring beauty in the sky and potential disruptions

    01:27
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All