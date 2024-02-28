IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Houthi attacks in Red Sea disrupt major supply deliveries
Feb. 28, 2024
    Houthi attacks in Red Sea disrupt major supply deliveries

Houthi attacks in Red Sea disrupt major supply deliveries

As Houthi rebels continue to attack the Red Sea, trade by major supply chains is being disrupted. Shipping vessels are rerouting, creating longer delivery times and higher shipping rates. Feb. 28, 2024

