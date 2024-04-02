IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How a biased test kept thousands of Black people from getting kidney transplants
April 2, 202402:42
    How a biased test kept thousands of Black people from getting kidney transplants

A new mandate is now prioritizing Black kidney transplant candidates after researchers and doctors realized a race-based test had been misevaluating Black patients for decades. NBC News' Antonia Hylton spoke with a recent kidney recipient about the life-changing experience.April 2, 2024

    How a biased test kept thousands of Black people from getting kidney transplants

