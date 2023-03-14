IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

How a Black-owned farm and store are defying historic inequality

NBC News’ Maya Eaglin explains how FarmerJawn Philly, a Black-owned community supported agriculture farm, and Honeysuckle Provisions in Philadelphia are working to change the way Americans look at food and history from the farm to table. March 14, 2023

