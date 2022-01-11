How a business owner changed the lives of human trafficking survivors
There are more than 40 million victims of human trafficking across the globe with hundreds of thousands in the U.S., according to the International Labor Organization. Café owner Kim Taylor and CEO and founder of Survivor Ventures, Tiffany McGee, join News NOW to mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and explain how they are making an impact on victims of human trafficking in their neighborhoods. Jan. 11, 2022
