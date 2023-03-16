How a California county aims to end homelessness

- Now Playing
How a California county aims to end homelessness05:44
- UP NEXT
Renters face high prices as competition increases due to fewer people buying homes05:23
First-time homebuyers being priced out of market06:49
Some pandemic homebuyers face second thoughts03:44
Black Ohio homeowner claims home appraisal discrimination04:47
How 'reclaimers' are tackling LA's housing crisis02:31
California beach community fights over low-income housing05:57
New signs the red-hot housing market is cooling01:44
Housing markets cooling as more homebuyers back out of contracts01:43
Heavy rainfall in South Korea kills at least 1002:03
Housing market cools as inflation, interest rates soar higher01:44
Detroit residents fight for restitution after overassessed homes caused foreclosures05:09
How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership05:05
Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates05:05
Skyrocketing rents rise at the fastest pace in decades02:10
Home mortgage rates reach five percent as competition heats up01:59
'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'03:59
Renters face sharp rent increases in U.S. metro areas06:38
Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage03:37
Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage03:23
- Now Playing
How a California county aims to end homelessness05:44
- UP NEXT
Renters face high prices as competition increases due to fewer people buying homes05:23
First-time homebuyers being priced out of market06:49
Some pandemic homebuyers face second thoughts03:44
Black Ohio homeowner claims home appraisal discrimination04:47
How 'reclaimers' are tackling LA's housing crisis02:31
Play All