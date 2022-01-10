Dating app Bumble is working to criminalize cyber flashing
The dating app Bumble, known for letting women make the first move, have successfully lobbied anti-cyber flashing legislation in Texas and hope the law will be introduced around the country. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers has the details. Jan. 10, 2022
‘You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face’ as deadly Bronx fire spread
