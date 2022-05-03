IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

  • Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed

    02:04

  • Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis

    03:45

  • Ryan wins Ohio Senate nomination, DeWine nominee for governor, NBC News projects

    04:42

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions

    02:15

  • What’s next in process for draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade

    01:50

  • How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    How a gay psychiatrist's 1972 speech changed the course of LGBTQ history

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    Why reliance on abortion rights matter in Roe v. Wade debate

    01:44

  • Ukrainian evacuees from Mariupol arriving in Zaporizhzhia

    02:41

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    05:38

  • Ohio Senate primary serves as test of Trump influence

    03:53

  • Amber Heard fires PR team days before taking the stand

    03:14

  • Massive tornadoes touchdown causing devastating damage

    03:07

  • Survivors from 1921 Tulsa race massacre seek restitution 

    03:26

  • Bill Murray speaks out after movie production put on pause

    02:32

  • Soldier returns home to surprise eight younger siblings

    01:31

  • Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary

    03:01

  • Cubans turn to cryptocurrency amid heavy U.S. sanctions

    02:46

NBC News NOW

How a gay psychiatrist's 1972 speech changed the course of LGBTQ history

08:21

Dr. John Fryer revolutionized mental health care by speaking publicly about being gay at a 1972 conference of psychiatrists. NBC News OUT contributor Jillian Eugenios joins News NOW to discuss Fryer’s legacy.May 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

  • Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed

    02:04

  • Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis

    03:45

  • Ryan wins Ohio Senate nomination, DeWine nominee for governor, NBC News projects

    04:42

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions

    02:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All