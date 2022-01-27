IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

How a Holocaust survivor’s undelivered letter was returned to her family after 75 years

02:53

An undelivered letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945 was recently discovered in New York City and after more 75 years, the letter was finally returned to the writer’s family. Chelsey Brown, who found the letter last year, joins News NOW to share where she found the letter and how it felt to return it to the survivor's family after so many years. Jan. 27, 2022

