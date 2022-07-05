IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How a motion lab helps professional, amateur musicians' recovery from injuries

How a motion lab helps professional, amateur musicians' recovery from injuries

Emily Duncan, a professional musician, suffered pain and numbness in her wrist and fingers from playing the flute. After seeking help from a range of specialists, hand surgery seemed to be her only option until Aviva Wolff, occupational hand therapist, introduced a brand new therapy with injury prevention tools for musicians and athletes. NBC News' Dr. Akshay Syal reports. July 5, 2022

    How a motion lab helps professional, amateur musicians' recovery from injuries

