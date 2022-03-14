How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters
03:32
As millions of Ukrainians seek safety in neighboring countries, many have been forced to leave behind their pets, who are now in shelters across the country. Co-founder and director of Transform a Street Dog, a nonprofit that aims to rescue these animals in Kyiv, Katya Kurletz, joins News NOW to explain the process of evacuating animals shelters and what she hopes for the animals after they leave Ukraine.March 14, 2022
White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine
04:57
Now Playing
How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters
03:32
UP NEXT
Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion
04:19
Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate
04:52
Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say
04:47
Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion