NBC News NOW

How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

03:32

As millions of Ukrainians seek safety in neighboring countries, many have been forced to leave behind their pets, who are now in shelters across the country. Co-founder and director of Transform a Street Dog, a nonprofit that aims to rescue these animals in Kyiv, Katya Kurletz, joins News NOW to explain the process of evacuating animals shelters and what she hopes for the animals after they leave Ukraine.March 14, 2022

