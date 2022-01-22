IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.

01:51

The potential invasion in Ukraine’s future could lead to war, lives lost, and international crisis with one main aspect being its economic impact. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains the looming impact as well as the effect on how much Americans could pay for gas a result of a Russia-Ukraine conflict. Jan. 22, 2022

