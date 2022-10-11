How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce

- Now Playing
How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce01:49
- UP NEXT
What makes the second trial of Harvey Weinstein different from the first04:04
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Belarusian activist, Russian and Ukrainian human rights groups00:30
U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September03:19
Elon Musk given three weeks to close on $44 billion deal to buy Twitter03:25
Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms04:08
Biden warns risk of 'nuclear Armageddon' is highest since Cuban missile crisis03:02
Capitol police officer resigns after wearing MAGA hat during Jan. 6 riot01:12
Children among dozens killed in knife attack on day care center in Thailand02:52
Oath Keepers militia group members charged with seditious conspiracy back in court02:43
How plant-based restaurant Slutty Vegan is challenging ‘traditional vegan food’03:40
Sexual abuse trial against Kevin Spacey to begin in New York03:36
Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set03:26
Rescue operations underway after deadly Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine04:05
What OPEC alliance’s oil production cuts could mean for consumers04:12
Gen Z students open up about feeling anxiety towards the future03:21
Nagin Cox reflects on her journey to the top NASA’s jet propulsion lab07:23
Why Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case03:55
What Twitter could look like under Elon Musk's ownership04:14
NASA to launch first female led SpaceX mission to International Space Station06:54
- Now Playing
How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce01:49
- UP NEXT
What makes the second trial of Harvey Weinstein different from the first04:04
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Belarusian activist, Russian and Ukrainian human rights groups00:30
U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September03:19
Elon Musk given three weeks to close on $44 billion deal to buy Twitter03:25
Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms04:08
Play All