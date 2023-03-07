IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How a Texas lawsuit could impact state’s near-total abortion ban

How a Texas lawsuit could impact state's near-total abortion ban

02:55

A group of seven people represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights are planning to file a lawsuit against the state of Texas over its near total ban on abortion procedures, saying the state should allow doctors more discretion to intervene during medical complications. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains whether the lawsuit could hold up against the ban and how it could legally impact doctors when it comes to performing an abortion. March 7, 2023

