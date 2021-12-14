How a Tiktoker traded her way from bobby pin to dream home
30-year-old Demi Skipper started documenting her "Trade Me Project" in May 2020 on Tiktok, and made her 28th and final exchange this November: a solar-powered trailer for a house near Nashville, Tennessee.Dec. 14, 2021
