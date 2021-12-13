How Albania is helping refugees after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Albania opened its doors to Afghan refugees, including to one 18-year-old hoping to continue her father’s legacy and return to her home country. Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama recounted how the European country will continue to help these refugees.Dec. 13, 2021
