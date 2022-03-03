How American volunteers are helping the evacuation effort in Ukraine
04:25
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Europe as at least a million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began. Co-founder of Project Dynamo, Bryan Stern, joins News NOW to discuss how his organization, made up of mostly current and former U.S. service members, is working to rescue Ukrainians trying to flee the country. March 3, 2022
