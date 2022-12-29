How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley

- Now Playing
How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley01:47
- UP NEXT
Forecast: Warm conditions coming to eastern states, West faces heavy rainfall02:49
Over 150 sea turtles rescued from freezing waters released in wild00:33
Buffalo’s travel ban expires, paving the way to hit the roads03:41
Buffalo mayor announces lifting of travel ban after heavy snowfall01:12
Holiday snowstorm becomes Buffalo’s deadliest in history02:09
Southwest cancels over 2,600 flights amid travel chaos02:52
Buffalo endured 37 consecutive hours of blizzard conditions, more than 30 reported dead03:45
Scrutiny grows over thousands of Southwest Airlines delays amidst travel chaos03:35
At least 63 dead after severe winter storm impacts U.S.02:09
Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath04:20
Father and son use kayaks to help rescue pilot from icy creek01:53
Frozen pipes lead to boil-water advisories across the South00:26
Buffalo sets record for longest blizzard on record01:21
At least 57 dead as residents dig out of devastating blizzard02:21
'Travel nightmare': Holiday travel chaos continues after thousands of flight delays, cancellations06:35
At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm03:16
Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis01:31
Jackson, Mississippi, under boil water alert amid cold weather03:16
Massive snowstorm kills at least 57 across U.S.04:05
- Now Playing
How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley01:47
- UP NEXT
Forecast: Warm conditions coming to eastern states, West faces heavy rainfall02:49
Over 150 sea turtles rescued from freezing waters released in wild00:33
Buffalo’s travel ban expires, paving the way to hit the roads03:41
Buffalo mayor announces lifting of travel ban after heavy snowfall01:12
Holiday snowstorm becomes Buffalo’s deadliest in history02:09
Play All