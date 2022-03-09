Previous attempts to establish secure humanitarian corridors have, for the most part, failed due to Russian attacks, creating a lack of trust in these routes. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains how countries try to go about creating safe paths for civilians to travel out during a war. March 9, 2022
How are humanitarian corridors formed during war?
