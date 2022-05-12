IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How artificial intelligence tracks plastic in the ocean back to its source

NBC News NOW

How artificial intelligence tracks plastic in the ocean back to its source

03:15

NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins explains whether the world is on track to meet the standards set out in the Paris climate agreement and how a website is using artificial intelligence to track plastic in the ocean back to its source. May 12, 2022

    How artificial intelligence tracks plastic in the ocean back to its source

