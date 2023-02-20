IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

How avalanche rescue dogs train to save lives

02:40

There have been dozens of avalanches across the U.S. this year and oftentimes, snow patrol along with their rescue dogs are the first to the scene. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren went to Colorado to experience the training firsthand that these avalanche rescue dogs undergo. Feb. 20, 2023

