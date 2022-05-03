IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years

    Biden: Leaked opinion shows Supreme Court could make 'radical decision' on Roe v. Wade

  President Biden and Trevor Noah tell jokes at White House Correspondents' Dinner

  Watch: Top moments from 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner in 4 minutes

  Watch: Top moments from the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner

  Trevor Noah headlines 2022 White House Correspondents' dinner

  Full speech: Biden gives remarks at White House Correspondents' dinner

  Biden takes stage at White House Correspondents' dinner

  President Biden to attend White House Correspondents' Dinner

  Biden considers 'some debt reduction' on student loans

  Biden considering 'some debt reduction' for student loans

  Biden urges Ukrainian refugees to come 'directly' to U.S., not through southern border

  Biden asks Congress for Ukraine aid package to provide 'critical resources'

  Biden remembers Madeleine Albright as 'a truly proud American'

  Biden announces executive order on protecting America's forests

  Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion

  Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

  Biden urges Congress to start 'investing in our future' with Bipartisan Innovation Act

  Biden to push 'Building a Better America' plan to ease inflation rates

  Biden publicly accuses Putin of committing 'genocide' in Ukraine

NBC News NOW

How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years

Shortly after the Supreme Court issued its decision on Roe v. Wade in 1973, then-Senator Joe Biden said in an interview he disagreed with the ruling. Over five decades Biden’s stance has evolved to support for abortion rights. Look back at what the president has said over the years.May 3, 2022

