IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Manchin announces he will not run for Senate re-election in 2024

    02:32

  • Rehabilitation centers work to treat addiction in older adults

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    How breast implants saved a man with severe lung damage

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Renovation influencer Galey Alix opens up about personal struggles amid success

    04:38

  • Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza

    03:51

  • House subpoenas James, Hunter Biden in Republican-led probe into president’s family

    02:17

  • Alarming spike in newborn syphilis cases reported

    03:59

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

    02:52

  • Police: Suspect cooperative but no arrests made in death of Jewish man following protest

    02:58

  • Who are the five candidates that qualified for the third GOP debate?

    02:39

  • Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25

  • 'Essential eight' behaviors that may slow biological aging

    01:51

  • Father of accused Highland Park shooter enters guilty plea

    02:39

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

    02:38

  • Eric Trump finishes testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    02:37

  • Man accused of killing Tupac Shakur pleads not guilty

    02:15

  • Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements

    02:29

  • Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death pleads guilty

    03:21

  • New lung cancer screening guidelines make millions more eligible for testing

    02:08

  • Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates

    02:15

NBC News NOW

How breast implants saved a man with severe lung damage

03:03

A Chicago man with severe lung damage from vaping is alive after doctors at Northwestern Medicine performed surgery using artificial lungs and a pair of breast implants while he waited for a donor. Nov. 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Manchin announces he will not run for Senate re-election in 2024

    02:32

  • Rehabilitation centers work to treat addiction in older adults

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    How breast implants saved a man with severe lung damage

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Renovation influencer Galey Alix opens up about personal struggles amid success

    04:38

  • Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza

    03:51

  • House subpoenas James, Hunter Biden in Republican-led probe into president’s family

    02:17
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All