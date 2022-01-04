How China plans to keep the Beijing Winter Olympics safe from Covid outbreaks
01:59
With the Beijing Winter Olympics just one month away, Chinese officials are laying out their plan to make sure the games are safe as the Covid-19 omicron variant continues to spread around the world. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports. Jan. 4, 2022
