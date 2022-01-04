IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How restrictive voting laws could impact the 2022 midterm elections

    02:46

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud

    05:50

  • New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage

    05:50

  • Watch moment baby hears parents for first time

    02:20

  • Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed

    02:17

  • Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera

    02:34

  • Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene

    01:16

  • New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge

    03:39

  • Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud

    03:25

  • How new California law requiring gender-neutral toy sections could change kids TV

    02:28

  • Chicago, Philadelphia to require proof of vaccination for patrons

    02:43

  • Biden announces plan on 'strengthening competition' in meat industry, lowering consumer prices

    03:26

  • New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump

    01:31

  • Why Blackberry is discontinuing service for classic devices

    01:49

  • Brazilian president admitted to hospital for intestinal obstruction

    00:18

  • Search teams look for missing people after nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Colorado fires

    01:47

  • Israel rolls out fourth Covid vaccine dose to people over 60 years old

    03:30

  • New law banning surprise medical bills comes into effect

    03:05

  • Covid cases in China’s locked-down city of Xi’an declining, health officials say

    02:09

  • Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia

    03:41

NBC News NOW

How China plans to keep the Beijing Winter Olympics safe from Covid outbreaks

01:59

With the Beijing Winter Olympics just one month away, Chinese officials are laying out their plan to make sure the games are safe as the Covid-19 omicron variant continues to spread around the world. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports. Jan. 4, 2022

