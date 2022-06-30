IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel set for fifth election in less than four years after vote to dissolve parliament

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    How climate change is causing a mustard and sriracha shortage

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

    05:19

  • Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?

    04:45

  • Biden faces growing domestic issues as European trip wraps up

    03:41

  • Could Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?

    06:21

  • Singer R. Kelly to be sentenced after being convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering

    02:42

  • Breaking down Tuesday’s primary election results

    02:46

  • Biden, NATO pledge additional troops to Eastern Europe amid war in Ukraine

    03:19

  • Fmr. White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony unveiled ‘very serious concerns’

    08:55

  • At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall

    03:45

  • How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow

    03:10

  • Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues

    03:08

  • Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:11

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

    03:48

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to present ‘recently obtained evidence’ in last-minute public hearing

    04:23

  • How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    02:18

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:28

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

NBC News NOW

How climate change is causing a mustard and sriracha shortage

03:39

NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins explains how the federal government is aiming to preserve water in the Colorado River amid a decades-long megadrought and how drought and heat waves are creating a mustard and sriracha shortage. June 30, 2022

  • Israel set for fifth election in less than four years after vote to dissolve parliament

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    How climate change is causing a mustard and sriracha shortage

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

    05:19

  • Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?

    04:45

  • Biden faces growing domestic issues as European trip wraps up

    03:41

  • Could Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?

    06:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All