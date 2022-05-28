IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Divers complete dramatic whale rescue off Spanish coast

    01:27

  • Ukraine war must not derail curbs to climate change, John Kerry says

    01:21

  • New study finds pollution caused nearly nine million deaths worldwide in 2019

    01:36

  • Firefighters make progress on explosive Southern California fire

    02:44

  • Dozens of homes destroyed as enormous wildfire scorches Southern California

    03:13

  • CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution 

    04:14

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

    02:24

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)

    02:42

  • Climber scales Mount Everest for 26th time, breaking his own world record

    00:38

  • Glass Half Full recycles bottles into a force for good in New Orleans

    01:35

  • Massive landfill fire sparks during Indian heat wave, impacting air quality 

    02:58

  • Interest grows for self-sustaining 'Earthship' homes made from recycled trash

    02:59

  • Cities look to beets to cut back on road salt use to protect environment

    03:31

  • Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week

    06:54

  • How the government's forest-clearing plan aims to fight wildfires before they start

    02:59

  • 'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth

    05:24

  • New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

    03:54

  • Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama

    04:48

  • Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, can power 132K homes

    04:08

NBC News NOW

How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

05:54

The world is running out of sand, which is used to make everything from skyscrapers to microchips. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson explains how one organization in Louisiana is battling the global sand shortage amid climate change. May 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Divers complete dramatic whale rescue off Spanish coast

    01:27

  • Ukraine war must not derail curbs to climate change, John Kerry says

    01:21

  • New study finds pollution caused nearly nine million deaths worldwide in 2019

    01:36

  • Firefighters make progress on explosive Southern California fire

    02:44

  • Dozens of homes destroyed as enormous wildfire scorches Southern California

    03:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All