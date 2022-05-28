How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

- Now Playing
How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage05:54
- UP NEXT
Watch: Divers complete dramatic whale rescue off Spanish coast01:27
Ukraine war must not derail curbs to climate change, John Kerry says01:21
New study finds pollution caused nearly nine million deaths worldwide in 201901:36
Firefighters make progress on explosive Southern California fire02:44
Dozens of homes destroyed as enormous wildfire scorches Southern California03:13
CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution04:14
Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)02:24
Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)02:42
Climber scales Mount Everest for 26th time, breaking his own world record00:38
Glass Half Full recycles bottles into a force for good in New Orleans01:35
Massive landfill fire sparks during Indian heat wave, impacting air quality02:58
Interest grows for self-sustaining 'Earthship' homes made from recycled trash02:59
Cities look to beets to cut back on road salt use to protect environment03:31
Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week06:54
How the government's forest-clearing plan aims to fight wildfires before they start02:59
'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth05:24
New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete03:54
Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama04:48
Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, can power 132K homes04:08
- Now Playing
How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage05:54
- UP NEXT
Watch: Divers complete dramatic whale rescue off Spanish coast01:27
Ukraine war must not derail curbs to climate change, John Kerry says01:21
New study finds pollution caused nearly nine million deaths worldwide in 201901:36
Firefighters make progress on explosive Southern California fire02:44
Dozens of homes destroyed as enormous wildfire scorches Southern California03:13
Play All