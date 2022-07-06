IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How companies plan to support employee abortion access

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Flashback: Jimmy Carter called abortions ‘wrong’ and a ‘failure of contraceptive techniques’

    01:44

  • New study suggests nationwide abortion ban could lead to more maternal deaths

    06:14

  • U.S. braces for influx of people considering adoption following Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:22

  • 'This is a serious matter': Harris speaks on overturn of Roe v. Wade at Essence Festival

    03:10

  • Biden looks to midterm elections for win on abortion rights

    01:50

  • TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:07

  • Rabbi sues Florida over abortion ban law arguing it infringes on religious liberty

    04:20

  • MTP Compressed: ‘Trump world’ attacks Hutchinson’s testimony as WH struggles to tackle future of abortion rights

    02:49

  • Government must ‘heed to the word of the Supreme Court’ on abortion ruling, says HHS Sec.

    01:31

  • Full Becerra: ‘Best route’ for abortion rights advocates is for Congress ‘to pass a law to codify Roe’ protections

    07:29

  • Doctors see spike in vasectomies in wake of Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade

    04:16

  • ‘Outrageous behavior’: Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade

    06:22

  • After tumultuous term, what's next for Supreme Court?

    02:31

  • Rep. Chu arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:06

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

  • Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights

    03:13

  • Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?

    04:45

  • Hillary Clinton: Overturning of Roe v. Wade was ‘arrogant misreading of history’

    06:29

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27

NBC News NOW

How companies plan to support employee abortion access

02:29

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, companies like Netflix and H&M were quick to announce steps to protect abortion access for employees. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports on what those policies will look like post-Roe and the various challenges these companies face in promising protections. July 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How companies plan to support employee abortion access

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Flashback: Jimmy Carter called abortions ‘wrong’ and a ‘failure of contraceptive techniques’

    01:44

  • New study suggests nationwide abortion ban could lead to more maternal deaths

    06:14

  • U.S. braces for influx of people considering adoption following Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:22

  • 'This is a serious matter': Harris speaks on overturn of Roe v. Wade at Essence Festival

    03:10

  • Biden looks to midterm elections for win on abortion rights

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All